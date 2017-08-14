Illini Training Camp 2017: 'Nasty group when we want to be'
Mon, 08/14/2017 - 7:25pm | Scott Richey
Illinois opened its third and final week of training camp Monday. Hear from coach Lovie Smith on his running backs and cornerbacks, Gabe Megginson on the offensive line and Ahmari Hayes' on the daily goal for the Illini defense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.