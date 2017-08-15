Illini Training Camp 2017: 'Using tight end a lot more'
Tue, 08/15/2017 - 6:10pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses a bounce back day by the Illini defense, the music they play in practice and the first truly warm day of training camp before redshirt freshman Griffin Palmer spotlights how Illinois is using tight ends more.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
