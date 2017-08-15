Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

MJs Minute: David Leake
Tue, 08/15/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow

David Leake of Parkland's Staerkel Planetarium talks all things eclipse during a visit with Marcus Jackson in our downtown studios.

 

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
