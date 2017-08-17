VIDEO: Squad-car footage of June shooting involving Champaign officer
Champaign police released this footage Thursday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2017, taken from the dashboard camera of Officer James Hobson's squad car June 11 as he initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Dehari Banks on North Fourth Street. Most of the events take place out of the camera's view, but the audio contains a gunshot at the 1:20 mark, followed by a voice presumed to be Hobson's asking "Did I hit you?" and requesting an ambulance. Just after that, another man's voice, presumed to be Banks', tells the officer he needs an ambulance and that he shot him in the arm. The News-Gazette has bleeped out expletives uttered in the footage but has left it otherwise unchanged.
