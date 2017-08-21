Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties 2017
Mon, 08/21/2017 - 5:24pm | Heather Coit
Both Vermilion and Champaign counties held solar eclipse viewing parties on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit, Rick Danzl, Robin Scholz
