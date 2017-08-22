MJs Minute: Sharla Jolly

She’s been at Cunningham Children’s Homefor three years serving as the director of advancement, and Sharla Jolly says she feels as though she’s found her true love. “I absolutely love using my skills at Cunningham,” Jolly said, who was there as Cunningham broke ground Sunday on the new Education and Recreation Center. She visited with Marcus Jackson in our downtown studios to talk about the project.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette