Smith: 'Lot of life and energy on practice field'
Thu, 08/24/2017 - 5:55pm | Scott Richey
Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, defensive end James Crawford and offensive lineman Christian DiLauro as the Illini wrap up their final day at Campus Rec Fields on Thursday and return to Memorial Stadium to prep for their season opener against Ball State.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
