Game of the Week: Central-Richwoods football

Champaign Central coach Nate Albaugh knew Peoria Richwoods had talented skill players. He just didn't realize quite how talented.

"I knew they were going to have three or four athletes that we would have a hard time matching up with," Albaugh said. "I think their skill guys were better than I expected even though I was expecting them to be good."

Quarterback Keenan Streitmatter, receivers Sharod Danage and AJ Johnson, and running back T'Nahleg Hall carved up the Champaign Central defense as the Maroons fell, 60-33. Connor Milton did manage to score three long touchdowns of his own.

Check out all of the action here.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette