Smith excited about what Illini offense can be under McGee
Sun, 08/27/2017 - 7:00am | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses why he brought offensive coordinator Garrick McGee on board when he took the Illini job last season.  

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
