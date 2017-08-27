Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wired In: Jesse Cornman
Wired In: Jesse Cornman

Sun, 08/27/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

Jesse Cornman, senior robotics engineer at Psyonic, which makes replacement limbs for amputees, talks about one of their robotic arms Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the company's offices at EnterpriseWorks in Champaign.

Robin Scholz
