Game of the Week: Centennial-Urbana football
Sat, 09/02/2017 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
In an intense defensive battle, Urbana forced six turnovers, but Centennial ultimately prevailed 20-6 behind two touchdown runs from Dontaice Roberson. Check out all of the action here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.