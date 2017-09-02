'We got the job done'
Sat, 09/02/2017 - 6:18pm | Scott Richey
Hear from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, linebacker Tre Watson, quarterback Chayce Crouch and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips after the Illini beat Ball State 24-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, clinching the season-opening victory by blocking the Cardinals' potential game-tying field goal as time expired.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
