McGee: 'Bottom line is you've got to play good'
Mon, 09/04/2017 - 5:13pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee touches on the Illini's resilience in their comeback win against Ball State, while defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson discusses the way his young defense played and the challenge they'll face this week against Western Kentucky.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
