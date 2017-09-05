MJs Minute: Todd Lindsey
Tue, 09/05/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
He’s a member of Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club, manager of the Boat Drunks, a member of the Illinois women’s basketball Courtsiders and a full-time banker at Heartland Bank and Trust. Yet Todd Lindsey still finds time to serve on the board of the University of Illinois’ Quarterback Club, the program’s fundraising arm. He visited our studios to chat with Marcus Jackson.
