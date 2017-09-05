N-G Football Top 10: Week 3
Tue, 09/05/2017 - 9:38am | Jim Rossow
Mahomet-Seymour cracks our Top 10 thanks in part to running back Jordan Veldman, who finally gets the Helmet Sticker he was due after Friday night's overlooked performance. Sports editor Matt Daniels explains.
The News-Gazette
