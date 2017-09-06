VIDEO: Scenes from Gregory Houser's sentencing
Wed, 09/06/2017 - 8:11pm | Heather Coit
Several of Sheryl Houser's family members and friends took the stand and read victim-impact statements at the sentencing of her estranged husband, Gregory Houser, for her 1990 murder. Piatt County Judge Karle Koritz sentenced Houser to 55 years in prison.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
