Beat writer's pick: Western Kentucky 30, Illinois 20
Fri, 09/08/2017 - 1:58pm | Scott Richey
Illinois opened its season with a 24-21 victory against Ball State. The challenge intensifies with Saturday's Week 2 night game against Western Kentucky, and our beat writer Scott Richey is giving the Hilltoppers the edge.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
