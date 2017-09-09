Prep Football 2017: Week 3 Helmet Stickers
Sat, 09/09/2017 - 12:56am | Matt Daniels
Sports editor Matt Daniels hands out helmet stickers to five area football players who had standout performances on Friday night during Week 3 of the regular season.
Videographer/Producer:
Mike Colgan/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
