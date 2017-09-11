McGee: 'Looking into the future'
Mon, 09/11/2017 - 7:31pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee discusses starting two freshmen offensive linemen (Larry Boyd and Alex Palczewski) next to each other, the possible return of a third (Vederian Lowe), how Chayce Crouch improved against Western Kentucky and can continue to improve and what losing tight end Nathan Echard means — especially for freshman Louis Dorsey.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
9/11/2017
-
9/11/2017
-
-
-
-
-
9/4/2017
-
9/2/2017
-
-
8/30/2017
-
8/29/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.