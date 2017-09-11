N-G Football Top 10: Week 4
Mon, 09/11/2017 - 10:13am | Jim Rossow
Rantoul, which ended a 19-game losing streak, didn't quite crack our Top 10 this week. But sports editor Matt Daniels — with help from sign-carrying Tom Kacich — showed the Eagles some love in unveiling this week's new rankings.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
