Milan: 'Keep our effort level high'
Tue, 09/12/2017 - 8:19pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive tackle Jamal Milan discusses the challenge of containing South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers and what it might take before diving into the Illini's pair of starting freshmen defensive ends. One of them, Bobby Roundtree, touches on how the 2017 class can help the program and his place in the Illinois defense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
