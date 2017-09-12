MJs Minute: Marc Changnon
As he begins his 20th and final year working for Champaign Unit 4 schools, Marc Changnon is preparing for his life in retirement. But the 64-year-old isn’t fine-tuning his golf game or shopping for a boat. Changnon recently launched a new venture called Always Do Your Best, in which he’s giving motivational speeches to a variety of groups, including young people. “I see too many young people and business people needing guidance,” Changnon said. Changnon, who has been a 4-H adviser, basketball coach, financial planner and director of career services at Unit 4, stopped by The News-Gazette to chat with our Marcus Jackson about his new venture and to look back at his career.
9/12/2017
9/5/2017
8/22/2017
8/15/2017
8/1/2017
7/25/2017
6/27/2017
6/13/2017
6/6/2017
5/16/2017
5/9/2017
