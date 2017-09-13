Game of the Week: Champaign Central-Centennial boys' soccer
Wed, 09/13/2017 - 5:05pm | Anthony Zilis
Centennial ended a lengthy losing streak against crosstown rival Champaign Central on Tuesday with a 1-0 win courtesy a goal from Francisco Andrade. Check out that and other highlights here.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
