Beat writer's pick: USF 30, Illinois 17
Thu, 09/14/2017 - 6:39pm | Scott Richey
Tampa escaped the brunt of Hurricane Irma's treacherous path, so Illinois and South Florida will play as scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday at Raymond James Stadium. The Illini showed marked improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, but the challenge intensifies facing the No. 22 Bulls.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
