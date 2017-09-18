Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 18, 2017
Mon, 09/18/2017 - 1:00pm | Jim Rossow
'Everything is good,' J.J. Lockwood reports from Cubbieland. 'Those Redbirds and their fans ... their hopes are fading fast.' In such a good mood, our broom-toting Cubs expert even tells us when the champs will clinch the division.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
9/18/2017
-
9/11/2017
-
9/4/2017
-
8/28/2017
-
8/21/2017
-
8/14/2017
-
8/7/2017
-
7/31/2017
-
7/24/2017
-
7/17/2017
-
7/10/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.