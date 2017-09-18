Those Who Served: Eric Swenson
Mon, 09/18/2017
Hear from Eric Swenson, Associate Director of Illinois Business Consulting, who joined the Army shortly after his graduation from Princeton High School in 2005. Swenson served in Ar-Ramadi, Iraq, as part of the surge — a deployment of more than 20,000 soldiers to assist with the war on terror.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
