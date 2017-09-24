Getting Personal: Matt Difanis
Sun, 09/24/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Matt Difanis talks about becoming president of the Illinos Realtors Association. At his office in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
-
-
9/24/2017
-
9/17/2017
-
9/3/2017
-
8/25/2017
-
8/27/2017
-
8/20/2017
-
8/13/2017
-
8/6/2017
-
7/17/2017
-
7/16/2017
-
7/12/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.