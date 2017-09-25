Foster: 'Big Ten is a different monster'
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 7:55pm | Scott Richey
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster talks about the team's bye leading into Friday's Big Ten opener, Illini quarterback Chayce Crouch discusses the possibility of a 3-1 start and freshman tight end Louis Dorsey touches on his expanding role.
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
