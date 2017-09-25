McGee: 'Get our confidence up'
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 7:19pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee discusses what his offense can do to be more consistent and the state of offense health-wise heading into Friday's Big Ten opener against Nebraska, while defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson touches on what his young defense learned from the loss to South Florida and the challenge the Cornhuskers present.
