Rantoul man gets 10 years for DUI crash
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 4:44pm | Rick Danzl
Judge Adam Dill on Monday sentenced 33 year-old Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan after Miguel-Juan earlied admitted to a charge of aggravated DUI. Miguel-Juan faced a sentence ranging from probation up to 12 years behind bars.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.