Jackson: 'It's about effort'
Tue, 09/26/2017 - 8:07pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive end James Crawford discusses improvements the Illini defense has to make, Nebraska's offense, his freshmen teammates at defensive end and his improvements at the position. Defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson, meanwhile, touches on how the Illini used their bye week and the opportunity presented by Friday's Big Ten opener.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
9/26/2017
-
9/19/2017
-
9/16/2017
-
9/14/2017
-
9/12/2017
-
9/11/2017
-
9/11/2017
-
-
-
-
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.