Beat writer's pick: Illinois 24, Nebraska 20
Thu, 09/28/2017 - 1:58pm | Scott Richey
Illinois hasn't played in nearly two full weeks following its loss at South Florida. Nebraska is prepping on a short week after holding on to beat Rutgers on Saturday. Friday night's Big Ten opener could come down to which offense gets in gear first — and better than it has so far this season. Our beat writer gives the day before edge to the Illini.
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
