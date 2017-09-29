Urbana man gets 40 years for murder
Fri, 09/29/2017 - 3:22pm | Rick Danzl
Hear excerpts from Judge Heidi Ladd as she imposed a 40-year prison sentence on Joshu’ah Young on Friday in a packed and heavily guarded courtroom, saying he’d have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Rick Danzl
