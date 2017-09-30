Game of the Week: Monticello-Unity football
Sat, 09/30/2017 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Check out the action from Class 3A No. 2 Unity's 30-13 win over Class 3A No. 3 Monticello, including Army quarterback commit Steven Migut's 273 total yards.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
