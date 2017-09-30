Underwood: 'Put pieces of the puzzle together'
Sat, 09/30/2017 - 1:04pm | Scott Richey
Hear from Illinois coach Brad Underwood, redshirt sophomore forward Kipper Nichols and redshirt junior forward Michael Finke as the Illini opened the 2017-18 season Saturday with their first practice.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
-
7/13/2017
-
-
8/3/2017
-
7/29/2017
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.