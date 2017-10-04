Hardee: 'Moments I live for'
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 1:53pm | Scott Richey
Former Illinois wide reciever Justin Hardee was back on campus Tuesday during his bye week. Now a cornerback for the New Orleans Saints, Hardee discussed the start of his professional career — going from the Houston Texans to the Saints — his position switch, last week's game in London and Illinois' quarterback change to Jeff George Jr.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
10/4/2017
10/3/2017
10/2/2017
9/30/2017
9/30/2017
9/26/2017
9/19/2017
9/16/2017
9/14/2017
