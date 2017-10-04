Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Watson: 'Need to see marked improvement'
Watson: 'Need to see marked improvement'

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 7:20pm | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois linebacker Tre Watson and cornerback Nate Hobbs after Wednesday's practice at Memorial Stadium. The Illini face Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday in Iowa City.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
