Beat writer's pick: Iowa 40, Illinois 14
Fri, 10/06/2017 - 6:24pm | Scott Richey
Could Illinois' quarterback change make a difference Saturday against Iowa? Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in on the Illini's first Big Ten road game of the season.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Comments
