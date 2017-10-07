Smith: 'Didn't make enough plays'
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses his team's 45-16 loss at Iowa before diving deeper into the play of quarterback Jeff George Jr. and kicker Chase McLaughlin.
10/7/2017
10/7/2017
10/4/2017
10/4/2017
10/3/2017
10/2/2017
9/30/2017
9/30/2017
9/26/2017
Time for Lovie to step up! He totally mismanaged the clock at the end of the first half! Instead of being happy to go in at half time leading 13-10, or tied 13-13 at worst, he kept calling time out, giving Iowa a chance to regroup after each play, and make better offensive play calls than we made defensive calls.
And God only knows, how we were not ready for a fake punt, from inside the 40 yard line. I'm no coach, but a room full of people will tell you, that I called that play from the start! How could we not expect that play??? That series of calls by the Illini coaching staff, was the major turning point in the game, period!
Man up Lovie, this one is on you and your staff!
