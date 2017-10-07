Williams: 'We didn't finish'
Sat, 10/07/2017 - 5:12pm | Scott Richey
Illinois safety Bennett Williams discusses the Illini's second half struggles and how they're handling a third straight loss after falling to Iowa 45-16 on Saturday. Then hear from Jeff George Jr. and Ra'Von Bonner on the Illinois run game and Nick Allegretti on the Illini offensive line and where the team goes from here.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
