Cubbie Conversation, Oct. 9, 2017
Mon, 10/09/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
The Cubs earned an opening split in D.C., and Game 3 of the NLDS is this afternoon. J.J. Lockwood says the Cubs 'are the best team' and he's so confident the North Siders are going to get it done that he picked up a little bubbly.
