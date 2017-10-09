Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Smith: 'Two teams fighting for a win'
Mon, 10/09/2017 - 4:36pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith spent his weekly Monday press conference discussing, among other topics, Saturday's game against Rutgers and his young Illini team.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Moonpie wrote 8 hours 21 min ago

Gotta get that freshmen alibi out there every chance he can!