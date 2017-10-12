Judge Heidi Ladd on allowing cameras in court
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 6:41pm | Robin Scholz
Champaign County Judge Heidi Ladd overrules an objection filed by public defender Janie Miller-Jones on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, asking Ladd to bar cameras from the courtroom as her client, Brian Maggio, was sentenced for the third time in the 2010 murder of his brother. Miller-Jones claimed that the appropriate documents to allow cameras were not filed. Ladd concluded that having cameras present would not negatively affect Maggio's rights:
