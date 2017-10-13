Beat writer's pick: Illinois 24, Rutgers 10
Fri, 10/13/2017 - 3:07pm | Scott Richey
Can Illinois snap its three-game losing streak and win its first Big Ten game of the season? Our Scott Richey says yes.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
10/13/2017
-
10/10/2017
-
-
10/9/2017
-
10/7/2017
-
10/7/2017
-
10/4/2017
-
10/4/2017
-
10/3/2017
-
-
10/2/2017
-
These wildly desperate Lazy Gazoo writers always amaze me. If Illinois were about to play the New England Patriots, they'd predict an Illini win. No matter how many times Lucy pulls the football away from Charlie Brown, these PR agents keep coming back for more. Sort of fact free like Trump.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.