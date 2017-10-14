Prep football 2017: Week 8 Helmet Stickers
Sat, 10/14/2017 - 12:19am | Matt Daniels
It was a Friday night of great performances, from Unity quarterback Evan Miebach to Argenta-Oreana running back Skylar Peterson leading their respective teams to wins. Find out who earned The News-Gazette's five helmet stickers based on their Week 8 performances as sports editor Matt Daniels breaks it down.
Videographer/Producer:
Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
