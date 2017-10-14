Smith: 'Never really were in it'
Sat, 10/14/2017 - 5:04pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down his team's 35-24 loss to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Illini remain winless in the Big Ten with the defeat.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
