Final run of The News-Gazette's press: June 25, 2017
Sun, 10/15/2017 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz
This week, the press at the News-Gazette printing facility was removed. In late June, ahead of the last night of printing at 48 Main St. in downtown Champaign, videographer Hannah Auten sat down with longtime distribution chief Steve Hall to talk about the process.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Autin
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.