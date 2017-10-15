Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Final run of The News-Gazette's press: June 25, 2017
Final run of The News-Gazette's press: June 25, 2017

Sun, 10/15/2017 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

This week, the press at the News-Gazette printing facility was removed. In late June, ahead of the last night of printing at 48 Main St. in downtown Champaign, videographer Hannah Auten sat down with longtime distribution chief Steve Hall to talk about the process.

 

