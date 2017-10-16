McGee: 'Recognize the situations that are going on'
Mon, 10/16/2017 - 4:17pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee discusses the play of quarterback Jeff George Jr. and his young offensive line, while defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson touches on how the Illini defense has to finish more plays.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
