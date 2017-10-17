Allegretti: 'Can't hide in that drill'
Tue, 10/17/2017 - 7:53pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti discusses the Illini offense starting practice with its version of the "Oklahoma Drill" on Tuesday. Plus, more from Chayce Crouch and Jeff George Jr. as Illinois prepares for Saturday's game at Minnesota.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
