Prep football 2017: Playoff pairings breakdown
Sat, 10/21/2017 - 11:29pm | Matt Daniels

Sports editor Matt Daniels runs through some of the first-round high school football playoff games featuring area teams after the brackets were released on Saturday night. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
