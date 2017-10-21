Prep football 2017: Playoff pairings breakdown
Sat, 10/21/2017 - 11:29pm | Matt Daniels
Sports editor Matt Daniels runs through some of the first-round high school football playoff games featuring area teams after the brackets were released on Saturday night.
Videographer/Producer:
Joe Vozzelli/The News-Gazette
